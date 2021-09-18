O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OI. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.53 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.