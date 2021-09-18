O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,108 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

