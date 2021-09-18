O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,725 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Escalade stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

