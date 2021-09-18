Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $6.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.25 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

OXY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,235,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,230,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

