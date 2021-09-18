Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher K. Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02.

Shares of OKTA opened at $258.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.54. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after buying an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

