Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $298,530.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OLO opened at $34.94 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth about $35,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

