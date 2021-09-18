Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 157,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

OMC opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

