OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMVKY stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

