ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

