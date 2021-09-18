OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 68,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 86,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

