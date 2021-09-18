Opacity Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $183,944.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

