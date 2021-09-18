Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

