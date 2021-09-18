Oppenheimer Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $90.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.10.

Prothena stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Analysts predict that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

