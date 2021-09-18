Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $199.58 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

