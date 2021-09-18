Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
NASDAQ:OPT opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $333.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
