Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

