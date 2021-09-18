Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oragenics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,437 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 914,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

