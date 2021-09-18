Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Everbright Environment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orkla ASA and China Everbright Environment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 2 4 0 2.43 China Everbright Environment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orkla ASA and China Everbright Environment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.03 billion 1.79 $465.95 million N/A N/A China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than China Everbright Environment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and China Everbright Environment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.77% 14.21% 8.27% China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orkla ASA beats China Everbright Environment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company's Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment, water supply, reusable water and sludge harmless treatment, sponge city construction, river-basin ecological restoration, waste water source heat pump, and leachate treatment projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. Its Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. This segment also offers waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services; sells energy-saving street lamps; and provides energy management contract projects. It also operates biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects; collects and treats municipal wastes; and provides survey, mapping, design, and consultancy services for municipal projects. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

