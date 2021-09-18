Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.71

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.58. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 1,738 shares trading hands.

ORLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The stock has a market cap of $919.71 million and a P/E ratio of -37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 163.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 63.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

