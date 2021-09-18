Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.