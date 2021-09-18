Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OUTKY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.36. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

