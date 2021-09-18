Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $248,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.