PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.