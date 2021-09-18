PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

PD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,935 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,483. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

