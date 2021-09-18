Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) vs. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 269.29%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13% Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,123.33 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 733.32 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.35

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

