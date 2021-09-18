Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 295.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,353 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of American Express worth $119,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Express by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,807,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,986,000 after purchasing an additional 628,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $163.92. 6,395,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,097. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

