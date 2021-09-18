Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of ManpowerGroup worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.69. 988,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,411. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

