Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $195.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,755 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $195,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,745,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,667,785. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

