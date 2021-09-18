Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) PT Raised to $17.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $898.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

