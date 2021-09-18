Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 559.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 550.50 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 551.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.44. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($7.55).

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

