Patrick F. Williams Sells 5,121 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of STAA opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.52. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

