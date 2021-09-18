PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.89 on Friday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

