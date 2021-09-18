PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.46. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PaySign by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

