PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.