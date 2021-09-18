PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PDSB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $16.38.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
