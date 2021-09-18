PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

