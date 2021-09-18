PegNet (PEG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $110,421.98 and approximately $193.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00178115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.99 or 0.07233565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.14 or 0.99784828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.63 or 0.00830138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

