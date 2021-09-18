Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Cut by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

