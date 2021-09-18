Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.53.

PENN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

