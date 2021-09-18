PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

PMT opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

