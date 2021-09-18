Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.73

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.73 and last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

