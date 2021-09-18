Penta Price Tops $0.0001 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Penta has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $1.97 million and $20,815.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.