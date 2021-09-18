Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,066,090.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $284.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 662.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.