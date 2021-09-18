People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,932 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,472,000 after buying an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 205,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.67. 3,736,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,376. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day moving average is $226.67. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

