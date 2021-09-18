People s United Financial Inc. Has $47.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303,293 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.1% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $47,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 7,794,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

