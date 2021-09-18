People s United Financial Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,819,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

