Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Receives Outperform Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of PEY opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 346,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,153.79. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$206,185.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $299,900 and sold 117,921 shares worth $842,126.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

