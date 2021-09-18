Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,862 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04.

PriceSmart stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

