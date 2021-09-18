PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.73 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

DHR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.53. 3,459,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.