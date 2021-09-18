PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.0% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 748,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,616,000 after purchasing an additional 201,017 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.57 and a 200 day moving average of $399.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

