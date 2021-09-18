PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Invests $457,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 780 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $10.63 on Friday, hitting $654.48. 3,552,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.62.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

